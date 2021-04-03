Guwahati: Modi visited Assam 35 times, Manmohan Singh didn't visit it even 10 times, says BJP chief

Guwahati (Assam): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam 35 times while his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh could not come here even for 10 times in 10 years.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda also said that it was only in PM Modi's regime that Bhupen Hazarika - the identity of Assam - was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

Speaking regarding the development of Assam, Nadda said, "For development, we completed the Bogibeel Bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came 35 times to Assam, while Manmohan Singh ji did not come to the state even 10 times in 10 years. Rs 8,000 crore royalty on gas was given by Modiji, why Manmohan Singh ji was not able to do that? The infrastructure work like roads, highways and bridges is going on under the leadership of Modiji."

"AIIMS is being set up and for that, more than Rs 1100 crore are being spent. Six medical colleges have been given to Assam in the last five years. Six super specialty blocks have been given to Assam in the last five years. So there is a new way of development of the state," he added.