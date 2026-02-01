Drunk Tractor Driver Rams Another On Rajasthan Highway; Video Goes Viral

Balotra: A shocking video showing a tractor crashing violently into another on Rajasthan’s Mega Highway near Balotra has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over drunk driving and safety on rural highways.

The 24-second raw footage captures the moment when a speeding tractor allegedly driven by an intoxicated man rear-ends another tractor moving ahead on the same stretch, leading to a dramatic rollover.

Rear-End Collision Triggers Rollover

In the video, two tractors can be seen travelling in the same direction on a multi-lane highway. While the front tractor moves steadily, the tractor approaching from behind appears to be speeding and driving erratically. Within seconds, it crashes into the rear of the leading tractor with great force.

The impact causes the front tractor to lose balance, veer sharply and overturn onto its side, sending dust and debris flying across the road. The struck tractor is seen sliding and coming to a halt after rolling over.

No Injuries Visible In Clip

Though the crash appears severe, no injuries are visibly seen in the short clip. The video ends shortly after the overturned tractor comes to rest. Officials are yet to confirm whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Highway Safety Concerns Resurface

According to NCRB data, alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 16% of India’s 1.68 lakh road accident deaths in 2022, prompting renewed calls for stricter sobriety checks, especially in rural and agrarian regions.

Police are expected to verify the authenticity of the footage and investigate the allegations of drunk driving.