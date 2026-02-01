 Drunk Tractor Driver Rams Another On Rajasthan Highway; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDrunk Tractor Driver Rams Another On Rajasthan Highway; Video Goes Viral

Drunk Tractor Driver Rams Another On Rajasthan Highway; Video Goes Viral

A dashcam video from Rajasthan’s Balotra has gone viral, showing a speeding tractor allegedly driven by an intoxicated man crashing into another on a Mega Highway. The rear-end collision causes the front tractor to overturn, sending dust and debris across the road. No injuries are visible in the clip.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

Balotra: A shocking video showing a tractor crashing violently into another on Rajasthan’s Mega Highway near Balotra has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over drunk driving and safety on rural highways.

The 24-second raw footage captures the moment when a speeding tractor allegedly driven by an intoxicated man rear-ends another tractor moving ahead on the same stretch, leading to a dramatic rollover.

Rear-End Collision Triggers Rollover

In the video, two tractors can be seen travelling in the same direction on a multi-lane highway. While the front tractor moves steadily, the tractor approaching from behind appears to be speeding and driving erratically. Within seconds, it crashes into the rear of the leading tractor with great force.

FPJ Shorts
'Auto Driver Demanded Extra Money For Luggage & Threatened Me': Woman Alleges Harassment At Mumbai Airport, Raises Safety Concerns
'Auto Driver Demanded Extra Money For Luggage & Threatened Me': Woman Alleges Harassment At Mumbai Airport, Raises Safety Concerns
What Is Panchamahabhuta? The Concept Featured At Kala Ghoda Festival 2026
What Is Panchamahabhuta? The Concept Featured At Kala Ghoda Festival 2026
Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus
Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman

The impact causes the front tractor to lose balance, veer sharply and overturn onto its side, sending dust and debris flying across the road. The struck tractor is seen sliding and coming to a halt after rolling over.

No Injuries Visible In Clip

Though the crash appears severe, no injuries are visibly seen in the short clip. The video ends shortly after the overturned tractor comes to rest. Officials are yet to confirm whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Read Also
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Media Advisor Trapped Inside Kota–Sri Ganganagar Express...
article-image

Highway Safety Concerns Resurface

According to NCRB data, alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 16% of India’s 1.68 lakh road accident deaths in 2022, prompting renewed calls for stricter sobriety checks, especially in rural and agrarian regions.

Police are expected to verify the authenticity of the footage and investigate the allegations of drunk driving.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27