 Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Media Advisor Trapped Inside Kota–Sri Ganganagar Express Toilet For An Hour; Video Goes Viral
Mahendra Bhardwaj, media advisor to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was trapped inside the toilet of the Kota–Sri Ganganagar Express for nearly an hour due to a faulty latch. He was later rescued. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from netizens.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
A video showing former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s media advisor Mahendra Bhardwaj being rescued after getting trapped inside a train toilet for nearly an hour has gone viral. | X/@SachinGupta

Mahendra Bhardwaj, media advisor to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was reportedly trapped inside the toilet of the Kota–Sri Ganganagar Express for nearly an hour. According to media reports, the incident occurred due to a faulty door latch, following which he was eventually rescued.

Video of Rescue Goes Viral on Social Media

A video showing a person attempting to open the jammed latch and free Bhardwaj has since gone viral on social media. The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users responding humorously to the unusual incident.

Netizens React, Raise Questions on Rail Safety

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Why should there be any fear? In a train toilet, someone goes there every 15 minutes. He could have tweeted to IRCTC. He wouldn’t have been locked in for even an hour. Thousands of trains run with thousands of toilets if one AC coach lock becomes faulty, is Modi responsible?”

Another user drew a parallel with the experience of common passengers, commenting, “When the media advisor to a former chief minister finds himself stuck in a toilet and gripped by fear, imagine the situation of an ordinary passenger.”

