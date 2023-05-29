 Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface
Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface

Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface

The incident took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface

Assam: At least seven dead and several others were injured in a road accident on Sunday late at night. The incident took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

According to police, one speedy four-wheeler which was coming from the Azara area crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier vehicle on the opposite lane.

7 killed, 6 injured in the incident

Seven people travelling in the four-wheeler died and six others including three from the goods carrier truck sustained injuries.

The deceased were the students of Assam Engineering College, the police said The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police confirms details of the accident

Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar had earlier told ANI over the phone that, seven people died in the accident.

"As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased persons are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

Further details are awaited.

