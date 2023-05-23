Once a doctor, Assam UPSC topper Mayur Hazarika sees AIR 5 as ticket to IFS dream

Mayur has topped among men in the UPSC CSE exam 2022. | Official

The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been declared today May 23, 2023. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Hatathi N and Smirti Mishra have bagged the first 4 positions on the UPSC toppers list. Dr Mayur Hazarika from Assam has secured the 5th rank and has topped among men in the UPSC CSE exam 2022.

About Dr Mayur Hazarika:

Dr. Mayur Hazarika is from Tezpur, Assam. Before obtaining his MBBS at Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati, he did his early education at Don Bosco School in Tezpur and his higher secondary education at Ramanujan Junior College in Nagaon district.

26 year old Dr. Hazarika brings honour to the state by clearing the exam in his first attempt and securing the top spot in the 2022 UPSC CSE exam.

"UPSC was always in the back of my mind," he says, "But I was never sure and committed to it. Although, I grew serious about it at some point throughout my MBBS."

Dr Hazarika never stopped working and began preparing for the UPSC in 2021. He studied for 4-5 hours a day while working as a doctor at Nagaon Government Hospital. After passing the preliminary exams, Hazarika chose to discontinue his medical service in May 2022 and devote his full attention to his Mains preparation, putting in 9-10 hours every day.

In addition to being a passionate football fan, Dr Hazarika enjoys playing football in his spare time to clear his head and feel refreshed.

Dr Hazarika and his family currently reside in Tezpur city. He also excelled in the Higher Secondary (HS) and High School (HSCL) exams. After clearing UPSC CSE, his first choice is Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

In terms of hurdles, Dr Hazarika experienced stress while managing his work and studies, but he feels that there is no point in complaining about your challenges; rather, find a solution to them.

Dr Hazarika chose Anthropology as his optional subject because he comes from a medical background.

"The UPSC is a challenge in and of itself, but anyone preparing for it should focus on smart work rather than hard work. An aspirant should first try to determine what should be focused on and what should be ignored," said Dr Hazarika.

Congratulating Dr Mayur Hazarika for his outstanding performance, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted, “By securing 5th All India Rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best. Well done, and my blessings.”

Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N secured the second and third ranks, respectively in the coveted examination.

As many as 933 candidates qualified the civil services examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.