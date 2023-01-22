e-Paper Get App
Ashok Gehlot govt getting ready for final budget session in Rajasthan from January 23

The Assembly Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled for December this year and this Budget session is the last long session before the polls that will run for more than a month.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | PTI Photo
Amid the conflict of the Rajasthan Congress, the last budget session of the Ashok Gehlot government will start on Monday. The session is likely to be stormy as the Gehlot government is not only facing attacks from the opposition but from the dissident faction of the party as well.

The session will start with the address of Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday, while CM Ashok Gehlot will present his last Budget on February 8th.

The government is also likely to present the bills on the Right to Health, Regulatory Authority for Private Educational Institutions and Coaching Institutes, and Rajasthan Public Service Guarantee and Accountability.

Action-packed budget session

The session is likely to be full of action as the Gehlot government is on target of the opposition on the issues of question paper leak and law and order. The leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the opposition will raise all issues of the common man as the government has failed in delivering what it has promised.

Besides the opposition, the dissident leader of Congress Sachin Pilot is also attacking his government on various issues. The sources in the party said that ministers will face a hard time in this session as not only the opposition but MLAs of the Pilot faction are also likely to raise troubling issues.

