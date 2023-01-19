Babus, mantris & buzz: The brains behind the Budget 2023

File Photo

The brains behind the Budget 2023

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to read out the government's last full budget before the 2024 general election, all eyes are set on measures to be outlined in the financial document to help the economy amidst the challenging global environment while maintaining a balancing act between fiscal prudence and electoral considerations. The core team that has knuckled down to the task includes TV Somanathan, Finance and Expenditure Secretary; Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary; V Anantha Nageswaran; Chief Economic Advisor; Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, Investment and Public Asset Management Department; Ajay Seth, Secretary of Economic Affairs Department; and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Financial Services Department.

200 ‘Netas’ and rest are ‘Karyakartas’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra

In Congress partym people talk that Rahul Gandhi has created 200 ‘Netas’ and Laks of ‘Karyakartas’ in his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BUREAUCRACY

Will the new Chairman of LIC be a top banker?

Grapevine has it that one of the MD and CEO of a top bank is being appointed new Chairman of the LIC. Tenure of MD and CEO of a couple of banks is coming to an end this year.

Till now CCI was headed by IAS

Chairpersons of Competition Commission of India have been only IAS officers since its inception. They are: Vinod Dhal, Dhanendra Kumar, Ashok Chawla, Sudhir Mittal and Ashok Gupta. Will the history be repeated or a non-IAS officer will head?

Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed as Deputy NSA

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been appointed as Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA), National Security Council Secretariat on re-employment on contract basis for a period of two years. He is a 1988 batch retired IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Tenure of Sameer Shukla as Joint Secretary, Financial Services

The central deputation tenure of Sameer Shukla working as Joint Secretary, Department of Financials Services has been extended for a period of two years beyond February 21, 2023. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

UP Government says “No” for VRS to IAS officer

UP Government is reported to have declined the VRS request of 1989 batch IAS officer Suresh Chandra.

Process of study leave for IAS officers in abroad rationalized

The Government of India has rationalized the process of granting study leave to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for going abroad.

Narendra Rawat quits IFoS to join IPS

Technical Resignation tendered by Narendra Rawat from IFoS has been accepted following his appointment in Indian Police Service. He is a 2019 batch IFoS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

DG, DE to retire in February next year

Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director General, Defence Estate (DGDE) will superannuate next year in February. He is a 1989 batch IDES officer.

Five shortlisted officials interviewed to select CMD, OIC

The Financial Services Institution Bureau (FSIB) interviewed five shortlisted senior officials of different PSUs to select CMD, Oriental Insurance Company (OIC), Delhi. The officials interviewed on Tuesday were: N Ramaswamy, General Manager, GIC Re, Rashmi Raman Singh, Director and General Manager (GMD) OIC, M Rajeswari Singh, GMD, United India Insurance, BS Rahul, General Manager, Agriculture Insurance Company, Rashmi Bajpai, GM, OIC.

RR Singh recommended for CMD, OICL

The name of Rashmi Raman Singh has been recommended for the post of Chairman–cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL).

Nilakshi Saha Sinha appointed Ambassador of Armenia

Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.

M Sridharan appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan

M Sridharan, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Azerbaijan. He is a 1996 batch IFS officer.

10 JAG IIS officers promoted to SAG

10 JAG level IIS officers have been promoted to HAG. They are: Ajay Agrawal, Santosh Kumar, Ms Shruti Patil, Ms Ritu Shukla, Kripa Shankar Yadav, Pushpinder Kaur, Dinesh Udenia, Nimish Rustagi, S. Subramaniam and Ms Himani Sarad.

IDES officer joins DDA

Ravi Shankar, a 1998 batch IDES officer, has joined DDA as Principal Commissioner, under Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years.

Three IDES officers transferred

The DGDE has transferred three IDES officers as Probationers. Accordingly, Ntish Gupta has been posted as Jt CEO, Pune Cantt, Abhijit Sirohi will join as Jt CEO, Delhi Cantt and Vishal Sarswat has been posted as Jt CEO, Roorkei Cantt.

13 IAS officers get new postings in HP

As many as 13 IAS officers have been shifted and given new postings in Himachal Pradesh. Priyatu Mandal has been appointed as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, while Pradeep Kumar Thakur is is now Director, Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and Specially Abled and Anurag Chander was shifted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Dharamshala, Kangra. Similarly, Dr Amit Kumar will be posted as Director, Personnel & Finance, HP Power Corporation Ltd.; Jatin Lal as MD, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Shimla; Saurabh Jassal as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director, Kangra; Nidhi Patel as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director, Bilaspur; Mahendra Pal Gurjar as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director, Mandi; Divyanshu Singal as SDO (Civil), Nalagarh, Solan; Gandharva Rathore as Bandobast Adhikari, Kangra; -Om Kant Thakur as SDO (Civil), Karsog, Mandi; Abhishek Kumar Garg as Deputy Commissioner, Shimla and Gursimar Singh has been appointed as SDO (Civil), Nurpur, Kangra. '

Five IAS officers get new responsibilities in W Bengal

Five IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in W Bengal. Dr Ravi Inder Singh has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Self- Help Group & Self - Employment Department, while Dr Vishwanath takes over as Director, Fisheries with additional charge of Managing Director, State Fisheries Development Corporation and P Mohan Gandhi was shifted as Secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Department with additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, West Bengal Mineral Development & Trading Corporation. Similarly, Jagdish Prasad Meena will be posted as Secretary, Correctional Administration Department and P B Salim is transferred as Secretary, Programme Monitoring with additional charge of Secretary in CMO in charge of Monitoring and Coordination and Chairman & Managing Director, WBPDCL, with additional charge of Secretary, Co-Operation.

Dheeraj Mittal will also look after work of ROHQ Division

Dheeraj Mittal, posted as AIGF, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on deputation basis, will look after the work of ROHQ Division as well in addition to his existing responsibilities. He is a 2012 batch IFoS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Deputation tenure of Anand Kumar Prabhakar re-fixed

The deputation tenure of Anand Kumar Prabhakar, presently working as Deputy Inspector General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Central Staffing Scheme is hereby· re-fixed for a total period of five years i.e. up to February 24, 2024, or until further orders whichever is earlier. He is a 2004 batch IFoS officer of Odisha cadre.

Hitesh Srivtastava appointed Dy. CE (Elec.), UPMRC

Hitesh Srivtastava, formerly Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Dy. CEE), Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), has been selected for deputation to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) as Deputy Chief Engineer (Electrical) for a period of three years with effect from April 7, 2022. He is an Indian Railways Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

AK Asopa posted in NWR

Ashok Kumar Asopa, who is returning from deputation to Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), has been posted in North Western Railway (NWR) in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

RP Maurya posted in Eastern Railway

Upon being relieved from the post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Howrah, RP Maurya has been posted in Eastern Railway (ER) itself in the cadre. He is an Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Kuldeep Yadav sent to SWR

Kuldeep Yadav has been transferred from South Eastern Railway (SER) to South Western Railway (SWR) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railways Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

CORPORATE

HK Sharma appointed Addl. Director, Clio Infotech Ltd

Hasmukh Kantilal Sharma has been appointed as Additional Director (Executive) of Clio Infotech Limited.

Mrs Mehta appointed Addl. Director, Clio Infotech Ltd

Mrs. Alka Rajendra Mehta has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of Clio Infotech Limited.

Mrs Agrawal steps down as Ind. Director, Deepak Spinners Ltd

Mrs. Nilu Agrawal has resigned from the position of Independent Director of Deepak Spinners Limited.

Atul Kanagat quits as Director, Mastek Ltd

Atul Kanagat has resigned from the position of Director of Mastek Limited.

Deepu Singh steps down as Director, Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Deepu Singh has resigned from the position of Director of Abhijit Trading Company Limited.

Anil bows out as Director, Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Anil has resigned from the position of Director of Abhijit Trading Company Limited.

Ms Patel quits as Director, Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd

Ms. Shana Abubakkar Patel has resigned from the position of Director of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.

RA Choudhary steps down as NE Director, Tarapur Transformers Ltd

Rajendrakumar Anandilal Choudhary has stepped down as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tarapur Transformers Limited.

Mrs Patel quits as Ind. Director, Axita Cotton Ltd

Mrs. Pinaben Bharatkumar Patel has resigned as Independent Director of Axita Cotton Limited.

