'Asaduddin Owaisi Should Immediately Go To Gaza...', Says Himanta Biswa Sarma After AIMIM Chief Extends Support To Palestine; Watch Videos

Varanasi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his comments against Israel after the Hamas attack. Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Asaduddin Owaisi after a reporter questioned him about AIMIM chief's comments supporting Gaza. The Assam CM was on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, he also performed Rudrabhishek at Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Asaduddin Owaisi extends support to Gaza

Asaduddin Owaisi during a public rally said that around ten lakh people have become homeless and are forcefully displaced, he also said that Israel is an occupier and the territory is occupeid. He also said that the world is silent over the atrocities and killing of the people in Gaza and the media is reporting one-sidedly. Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Owaisi and said that the leader should go to Gaza immediately and fight for the Palestinian people against Israel.

'Asaduddin Owaisi should not remain in Hyderabad'

He also said that Asaduddin Owaisi should not remain in Hyderabad and cry about the situation of the people in Gaza. Instead, he should go to Gaza and fight on behalf of Hamas. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Nothing will happen by saying Palestine Zindabad in Hyderabad. What's the point of making noise here? Owaisi has big responsibility towards hamas. He should immediately go to Gaza and fight there on their behalf."

'Hamas is a terrorist organisation'

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that Hamas is a terrorist organisation and the people who are supporting the group are also terrorists. He also asserted that anyone who is backing Hamas is directly supporting terrorism and strict action must be taken against such people. Himanta Biswa Sarma also said, "Hamas is a terrorist organisation & it is our country's policy to raise our voice against terrorism. India itself is a victim of terrorism & therefore it is our duty to condemn Hamas and raise our voice against Hamas."

