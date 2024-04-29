Tamil Nadu Court Convicts Woman Faculty Accused Of Immoral Trafficking Of College Girls

Chennai: In a sensational case of attempted immoral trafficking of college girls by a woman faculty member that had six years ago caused deep embarrassment to then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlilal Purohit, who hails from Maharashtra, has resulted in the conviction of the prime accused.

In 2018, an audio clip of a recorded phone conversation between Nirmala Devi, an Assistant Professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai in south Tamil Nadu and four of her college girls, had leaked. In the audio tape, Devi was heard trying to convince the reluctant girls to “cooperate” and do the bidding of “higher officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University” and in return promised them they would get good marks in the semester examinations. She had insinuated that by top officials she meant the Governor’s office.

Complaint lodged with college authorities

The unwilling girls lodged a complaint with the college authorities and later the case was handed over to the Crime Branch CID for probe. The police had arrested Devi and two others V Murugan, an Assistant Professor at the Madurai Kamaraj University and Karuppasamy, a former research scholar of the university.

In the meanwhile, facing embarrassment over the allegations taking a political turn, Governor Purohit convened a rare press conference where he outright rejected any links with Devi’s claims and declared them to be baseless and false. He had said he never knew her.

“What you are talking? I am surrounded by my entire team. Even a bird cannot approach me without my permission,” the then Governor told journalists. “I am 78 years old. I have a grandson and a great grandson. I am that lucky. Don’t utter such words from your mouth,” he said when asked about her charges. He had also set up a probe by a retired IAS officer into the incident. The Governor’s office had also lodged a police complaint against a Tamil magazine editor Nakkheeran Gopal for publishing a report linking him with the scandal.

On Monday, after completion of trial the Srivilliputhur Fast Track Judge Bagavathiammal held that Devi was guilty of the charges levelled against her. However, she acquitted the two co-accused in the case. The judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence against Devi on Tuesday.