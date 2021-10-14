As India comes closer to 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, Centre plans big celebration for milestone

As India inches closer to the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, the government is preparing to celebrate the milestone with a variety of events across the country, reported NDTV.

According to the NDTV report, to celebrate the milestone, the BJP has asked its ministers, MPs and MLAs, and party functionaries to attend events in pockets across the country.

The focus of the mega outreach plan would be states that will go to polls next year, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.

Noting that India's COVID-19 vaccination will cross the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the country will produce over 28 crore doses in October as it continues to ramp up its supply.

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said that nearly 73 percent of the eligible population has received a single dose of vaccine and around 29 percent both doses. States have now over eight crore doses with them, he said.

Of the 28 crore doses to be available this month, up from more than 22 crore in September, nearly 22 crore will be Covishield and six crore will be Covaxin. Also, nearly 60 lakh DNA jabs will be produced, he said.

With around 97 crore vaccine doses administered so far, the numbers are expected to reach the 100 crore milestone next week, likely on October 19 or 20, he said.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 96.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

