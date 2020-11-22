As COVID-19 cases surge, Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in eight districts

Jaipur: In view of the spiralling Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose a night curfew in eight of the most affected districts where markets, malls, restaurants, and commercial establishments will remain open only till 7 pm.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet called by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence to discuss the situation in the wake of the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, a record 3007 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases stands at 2.4 lakh while the total deaths are 2146. The number of recoveries is 2.16 lakh while the active cases in the state are 21,951.

The CM and ministers expressed concern at the rising coronavirus cases, especially due to the onset of winter, the festive season, weddings, and civic elections have led to a spike in cases. The precautionary measures being adopted by various countries and states were considered and ways to prevent the spread of the viral disease were discussed.

It was decided in the meeting that night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Alwar, and Bhilwara. Markets, shops, malls, restaurants and commercial establishments can remain open only till 7 pm. Medical shops, essential services, those attending weddings or travelling by bus, train, or flights will be exempted from the night curfew, an official release said.

The health department will begin door-to-door surveys in containment areas from which a large number of cases are being reported. Surveillance teams will be activated and testing will be increased, the release said.

Other curbs will also be placed in these districts. The government decided to permit not more than 100 guests in wedding functions, political, social, religious gatherings. In addition, not more than 75 percent of staff will be allowed to work at a given time in government and private offices.

In principle agreement was given in the meeting to take over hospitals attached to private medical colleges and declare them Covid dedicated facilities

Day-care facility will be made available in all private hospitals too in addition to government hospitals where patients with mild symptoms will be treated and discharged after 3-4 hours. The treatment will be given at rates fixed by the government.

Gehlot called the cabinet meeting late in the evening and it continued for an hour and a half, till about 10.30 pm. Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Lalchand Kataria, state Congress president Govind Dotasara and senior government officials attended the meeting. Ministers who were out of Jaipur joined the meeting via video conferencing.