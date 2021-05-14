After cops deny inter-state permit, two COVID-19 patients die in ambulance at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border



While Telangana police officials said that ambulances not carrying the required online permits, were barred from entering, kin of some the patients said that even those with permits issued by the Andhra Pradesh police were forcibly turned back.

With covid cases on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, many critically ill patients are being taken to Hyderabad, which in turn is putting pressure on bed availability and medical care in the state capital.

The Telangana Police have been directed to allow entry into the state, only for patients who have the requisite e-permit, and confirmation from the hospital.

Since Sunday, the interstate border crossings at Pullur near Kurnool, and Ramapuram cross at Suryapet, have been witnessing poignant scenes of patients' kin pleading with Telangana police to allow their vehicles entry.

The developments at the border have elicited sharp reactions from public and politicians in Andhra Pradesh.