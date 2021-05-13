'Don't want claps and flowers, need self-respect and dignified salaries', tweets Telangana doctor; minister KT Rama Rao responds

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association has called for a boycott if their 'genuine' demands aren't met within two weeks. In a letter to Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Directorate of Medical Education, Telangana, the association has put forth their four demands.

The demands include: 1. Clearance of 15% pay hike for SRs, JRs and Interns pending effective from Jan 2020. 2. 10% incentives as announced by the government of Telangana. 3. Free treatment for HCWs and their families in NIMS and insurance to medical students up to PGs. 4. Ex-gratia of 50 lakh for doctors and 25 lakh for nurses and supporting staff.

Regarding the pay hike, the association said it regularly pursued with the officials since last six months but did not get a clear response. The association added that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had earlier promised the ex-gratia amount to the medical fraternity but it hasn't been implemented till date.

"We will boycott the services if above basic genuine demands are not considered in view of the pandemic," the letter read.

The letter was posted on Twitter by a Telangana doctor on Thursday. Tagging Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the medic tweeted: "We don't want Claps and Flowers. We need Self Respect, Dignified salaries, Proper Protection and Free Qualitative treatment for all HCWs."

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao responded to the tweet. He wrote: "Will take this to the notice of Hon’ble CM Garu"