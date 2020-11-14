As BJP turns focus to poll-bound Bengal, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya gets new role

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has won an absolute majority (125 seats), with the BJP emerging as the largest party in the coalition. But even as the party basks in its win, eyes have turned towards the next milestone - the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.
The political preparations have already begun. Home Mininster Amit Shah visited West Bengal to address party workers in an organizational meet last week, and not too long ago, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated Durga Puja pandals and took part in the celebrations.
“Today, those unable to challenge us, some of those people have adopted the path of murder of our workers. In some parts of the country they think that by killing BJP workers they will fulfil their ambitions. I do not think I need to warn them, because in a democracy, the people speak,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent speech, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Against this backdrop, the party on Friday released a list of state in-charges who will look after operations in election-bound states. In Bengal, while state chief Kailash Vijayvargiya has retained his position, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya and BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-incharges to carry out poll-related duties for the party.
"Bengal is an important state for the BJP. To be appointed co-incharge for this critical state is an honour for me. I am grateful to Shri @JPNadda for this opportunity. Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi and guidance of Shri @AmitShah and Shri @BLSanthosh, I will do my best," tweeted Malviya on Saturday morning.
"Hearty congratulations to all newly appointed incharge and co-incharge workers of Bharatiya Janata Party. My heartfelt gratitude to National President JP Nadda on re-appointing me as co-incharge of Bengal State," tweeted Menon.
