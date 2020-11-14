As BJP turns focus to poll-bound Bengal, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya gets new role

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has won an absolute majority (125 seats), with the BJP emerging as the largest party in the coalition. But even as the party basks in its win, eyes have turned towards the next milestone - the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.

The political preparations have already begun. Home Mininster Amit Shah visited West Bengal to address party workers in an organizational meet last week, and not too long ago, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated Durga Puja pandals and took part in the celebrations.

“Today, those unable to challenge us, some of those people have adopted the path of murder of our workers. In some parts of the country they think that by killing BJP workers they will fulfil their ambitions. I do not think I need to warn them, because in a democracy, the people speak,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent speech, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.