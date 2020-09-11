Activist and former MLA Swami Agnivesh passes away

A former MLA from Haryana, Swami Agnivesh had led an eventful life. Born in a Brahmin family, he had renounced his religion, caste and possessions at an early age to lead the life of an ascetic. He founded the political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970, and was involved in various social campaigns. He had campaigned against female foeticide and the emancipation of women, and had also been a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption's campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Aside from his political and social endeavours, he had been a teacher and a lawyer. He founded the Bonded Labour Liberation Front in 1981 and was a prominent advocate for 'inter-faith' dialogue. In 2008, he was expelled from the Arya Samaj. Over the years, many had alleged that he was "anti-Hindu" and in 2018, Swami Agnivesh was beaten brutally by an angry mob in Jharkhand. None of this however could deter the man who had in 2011 successfully negotiated with Maoists for the release of five police officials.