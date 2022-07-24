Arvind Kejriwal skipped event as it was 'hijacked' on PM's orders, alleges AAP

Photo: Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty

Alleging that the event organized by the Delhi government was "hijacked" by the Centre on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party today that the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be present at the event but he skipped it because of what happened there.

AAP shared the pictures of the event where posters of Kejriwal were torn down and, instead, Modi's pictures along with Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena were put on hoardings.

It alleged that the police were seen clicking photos of the re-done decorations, and cops in large numbers were seen guarding the event.

Taking to Twitter, AAP said, "CM @ArvindKejriwal was to attend Delhi Govt's Van Mahotsav but on the orders of the Prime Minister's Office, the police forcibly put the picture of Modi Ji on the stage and threatened to arrest if removed. What did Modi Ji want to prove by putting his picture in the program of Delhi Govt?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP said that the lieutenant governor and the chief minister were supposed to attend the event and all preparations had been made.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged, "The Delhi Police reached the location of the event and took control of the pandal last night. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi… Banners carrying photos of Lieutenant Governor (VK Saxena) and Chief Minister Kejriwal were taken down."

Attempts are being made to malign the Delhi government, he said.

The ‘Van Mahotsav’ which started from the Central Ridge on July 11 was to culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday.

Kejriwal had also skipped the weekly meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday, against the backdrop of the LG recommending a CBI probe into alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'free' Spoken English programme in Delhi