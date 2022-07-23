CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'free' Spoken English programme in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, requests him to extend Centre's free ration scheme for six months | PTI Photo

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, stated on Saturday that young people would be able to improve their communication skills and employment chances by participating in a "free" spoken English programme.

With a 950 rupee deposit, individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 may enrol in the programme. After the course is successfully completed, this amount will be repaid. Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will run the programme.



"We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course.

People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of English of up to standard 8 can also join the course," Kejriwal said.



"This would help develop one's personality, and improve the student's job prospects," the Delhi CM added.



The Chief Minister said that the training would be provided to nearly 1 lakh students in Phase 1 of the programme which would be expanded subsequently.



"In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year at 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course," he said.



"The timings would be flexible. It is completely free. However, an amount of Rs 950 would be kept as a security deposit which would be refunded after successful completion of the course," Kejriwal added.