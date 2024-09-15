'Arvind Kejriwal Is Master Of Political Manoeuvring, Deliberately Talking About Resignation,' Says BJP's Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi: Calling the resignation announcement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "drama," the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the AAP chief and said that Arvind Kejriwal is a master of "political manoeuvring," adding that he is deliberately talking about resignation to gain "sympathy."

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi in a self-made video said that the Delhi Chief Minister said that he should have resigned a long time ago.

Statement Of BJP Leader Shazia Ilmi

"Arvind Kejriwal is a master of political manoeuvring. He knows that he should have resigned in those 5 months when he was in jail...He is deliberately talking about resignation as this is the only way to get sympathy...He should have resigned a long time ago. I think the people of Delhi have completely understood his reality," Ilmi said.

Question Raise By BJP Leader Harish Khurana

BJP leader Harish Khurana asked the Delhi Chief Minister why he did not resign when he was in jail for the past 6 months.

"If he wants to resign, then why not today? This is a drama that he will ask the people. The people are asking you if the court has given a verdict that you can't go to the Secretariat, you cannot sign a file, then what is your justification to be in the CM position?... You are a CM on bail. You are not acquitted, you are a CM who is on trial... You didn't resign when all work in Delhi stopped and you were in jail for 6 months," Khurana said.

'Arvind Kejriwal Is Doing 'Nautanki,' Says BJP Leader Yogender Chandoliya

BJP leader Yogender Chandoliya attacked AAP and said that Arvind Kejriwal is doing "nautanki" of resigning from CM post.

"There has been news that the Delhi Chief Minister will resign from his post. This is all drama and nautanki of the Delhi CM. This came after the Supreme Court ordered that he will not go to the CMO office and will not sign the papers. After all this, is anything left for Kejriwal ji? Manish Sisodia and he (Arvind Kejriwal) ek hi thaali ke chatte batte hai. Manish Sisodia does not want to become the Chief Minister because on him there is pressure of Arvind Kejriwal," the BJP leader said.

AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Supports Delhi CM's Decision

Meanwhile, AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar supported the Delhi Chief Minister decision and said that he has set a new benchmark of honesty.

"I am going to resign from the CM position after 2 days' statement, AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "Arvind Kejriwal has set a new benchmark of honesty and said that he will sit on the chair of the Chief Minister only when the people of Delhi will elect him...Arvind Kejriwal will have a meeting with the MLAs soon to decide the future course of action," Kakkar said.

Major Announcement Made By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal said that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

"I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM," Kejriwal said.

"The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided," he added.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.