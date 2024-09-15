'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation A ‘PR Stunt,’ Forced By SC Order,' Says BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) & BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (R) | ANI | X

New Delhi: As soon as Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his intent to resign as Delhi CM in two days, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed it a "PR stunt" and said he is doing this to restore his image.

Bhandari further said that Kejriwal wants to apply Sonia Gandhi's model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes.

Statement Of BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari

"This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party. Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat," Bhandari said.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'I am going to resign from the CM position after 2 days' remark, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader… pic.twitter.com/cr10rchu7y — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Arvind Kejriwal is not sacrificing anything, as, according to the Supreme Court's order, he is forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

Sirsa further alleged that Kejriwal had asked for two days just to convince all MLAs to make his wife the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Statement Of BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

"Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign after two days and become the CM again when he gets a verdict from the people... This is not a sacrifice, the Supreme Court has said in the order that he cannot go near the CM's chair and cannot sign any files. Hence, you don't have an option, you are forced to resign because of the SC order. The people gave their verdict 3 months ago when you asked 'jail or bail', you lost all 7 (Lok Sabha seats in Delhi) and were sent to jail... Now he has asked for a two-day time because he is convincing all MLAs to make his wife the CM... He is forced to leave his chair because he is involved in the liquor scam," Sirsa said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'I am going to resign from the CM position after 2 days' statement, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign after two days and become the CM again when he gets a verdict from the… pic.twitter.com/U4Hy7j0Y4J — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Major Announcement Made By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a major move, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

Addressing the party workers at the AAP office, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM."

#WATCH | Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "... I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people..." pic.twitter.com/6f7eI7NVcN — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.