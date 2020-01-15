Arujna's arrows had nuclear power, says West Bengal Governor; draws flak

On Tuesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed flying objects existed during the period of Ramayana and the arrows of Arjuna of Mahabharata had atomic power. After which he drew flak from scientists and scholars.

Ironically, Dhankhar's comments came during his inaugural address at the 45th eastern India Science Fair and 19th Science and Engineering Fair. "If we delve into our old scriptures... plane was invented in 1910 or 1911. But in Ramayana, we had uran khatola (aircraft). In Mahabhabharata, we had a situation where Sanjay narrated everything and not from the field. We had those arrows of Arjun that had nuclear power," said Dhankhar.

According to Mahabharata, Sanjaya had the gift of seeing events happening at a distance right in front of him, and narrated them to the blind king Dhritarashtra the action in the climactic battle of Kurukshetra, which includes the Bhagavad Gita. "The world can no longer afford to ignore India," said Dhankhar.