West Bengal Governor's Wikipedia bio edited to ‘ex-chancellor’ of Jadavpur University; rectified later

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced a rather strange digital attack recently, when his Wikipedia bio was edited.

Dhankhar’s information on the Wikipedia page was vandalised and incorrect information was put in. He was depicted as the ‘ex-chancellor’ of Jadavpur university, reported the Free Press Jornal's Prema Rajaram.

The error on the Wikipedia has since been corrected, but the page remains semi-locked till the 15th of January, Rajaram reported.

No official complaint has so far been received by the Kolkata police.

Now, to give some context, the governor has had several differences of opinion with state universities relating to his role and power.

He was shown black flags and denied entry when he tried to attend the convocation at Jadavpur University. And more recently, students of the University 'rusticated' him as chancellor "because of his partisan behaviour".

The students body had prepared a 'report card' on his functioning and attached an 'open letter' to symbolically 'rusticate' him.

According to the report card, his general knowledge was "less than satisfactory", his sense of history "nil" and his overall character "spineless".

The letter added that the students had found Dhankhar's responses "unsatisfactory" when in came to questions about the CAA-NRC-NPR and violence against students.

"Keeping the above in mind, you are being informed of your rustication from the position of Chancellor of JU. The students' body of Jadavpur University has also decided to disown you from the position of the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal," the letter had said.