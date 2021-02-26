Arthur Road jail's Barrack 12 could be Nirav Modi's new abode: Here are some famous individuals who have spent time in the barack

With a UK court ruling in favour of extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Mumbai's Arthur Road jail has kept a special cell ready to lodge him.
According to reports, when Nirav Modi is brought to Mumbai, he will likely be kept in one of the three cells of barrack number 12, which is a high security barrack.
The UK court, which had been presented with detailed submissions regarding the precarious mental health of Nirav Modi and a family history of depression and suicide during the extradition proceedings, concluded on Thursday that the diamond merchant's state of mind may well benefit from a move from his London prison cell to Barrack 12 at Mumbai Central Prison on Arthur Road.
In a comprehensive extradition win for the Indian authorities, a UK judge ruled on Thursday that fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi not only has a case to answer in the Indian courts but that there is no evidence to suggest he would not receive a fair trial in India. Modi lost his nearly two-year-long legal battle against extradition on all grounds.
Here's all you need to know about Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road jail:
The Mumbai Central Prison, popular known as Arthur Road Jail, houses most of the city's prisoners. Built in 1926, it was upgraded in 1994 to become a Central Prison.
Barrack No. 12 of the prison is located in high-security area of the jail, in a two-storey building on inner side of the Arthur Road jail. Barrack No. 12 is a ground-plus one structure with eight cells on each floor.
If lodged in the barrack, Modi will likely get a three square meters of personal space, where a cotton mat, pillow, bedsheet and blanket will be provided. The barrack also has other amenities like a western-style bathroom with round-the-clock water supply, fans, lights and cushioned cots. Barrack 12 also has sufficient natural light and ventilation.
Other high-profile individuals who were lodged at Barrack No. 12:
According to reports, previously many high-profile individuals have been previous occupants of the Barrack No. 12.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Samir Bhujbal were lodged in Barrack No. 12 as accused in a money laundering case.
Former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea, who was arrested in the Sheena Bora killing, and the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam accused HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan have been previous occupants of the barrack too.
According to reports, Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt were also housed in Barrack No. 12.
