Arrested in Uttar Pradesh, 11 Bangladeshi Tablighi Jamaatis allowed to go home

Bhadohi (UP)

Eleven Bangladeshi Tablighi Jamaat members, arrested from here for flouting visa norms and put in a government travel blacklist, have left the country after a Lucknow court allowed them go on completing their punishment, police said Sunday. SP Ram Badan Singh said they left on Saturday by a bus from Bhadohi with a police team accompanying them, and will reach Bangladesh through Kolkata and 24 Parganas, West Bengal. He said all the 11 had tested for Covid-19 before departing and their reports have come negative. They were arrested on March 31 last year from a private guest house in Kajipur here where they had been staying after coming from Delhi’s event, he said.