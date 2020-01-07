'Arrest or promotion?': Twitter takes a dig at Pinky Chaudhary after his outfit claimed responsibility for JNU attack

On Sunday, December 5, masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), leaving at least 28 people injured in their wake.

Soon, accusations were flying, with the left unions blaming the ABVP, while the latter counter-accused the Left.

Now, on Tuesday, a fringe right-wing organisation called Hindu Raksha Dal claimed responsibility for the violence.

The self proclaimed chief of the outfit Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary released a video to claim that the outfit's workers barged into the JNU campus to stop 'anti-national and anti-Hindu activities'.