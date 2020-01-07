Hindutva outfit claims responsibility for JNU violence

On Monday, a lesser known Hindutva outfit - Hindu Raksha Dal - came forward to claim the responsibility of JNU mob attack which left several students and professors injured Sunday night.

The Hindutva outfit released a video on Monday. In the video clip, Mr Pinky Chaudhary, Head of the Hindu Raksha Dal, can be heard saying that, "We take full responsibility of whatever happened in JNU a day before.”

The outfit is based in Ghaziabad and it’s members including Chaudhary have been arrested in the past for vandalism and rioting. In the two minute clip, Chaudhary further claims, “My outfit took revenge from those people who have made JNU a campus of communists who conduct antinational activities from here.” Chaudhary also threatened to target students across universities if they indulge in similar activities.

Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.