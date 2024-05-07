'Go, Take Over BJP Offices': PM Modi Encourages Indian Muslims To Engage With BJP

PM

Amid the all out campaigning by political parties across country for general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the Muslim community to introspect about why they didn't get the benefits under previous governments.

Urging the people from Muslim community, PM Modi, during an interveiw with Times Network's Navika Kumar and Sushant Sinha said, “I am saying this for the first time to the Muslim ‘samaj’ (community) and their educated faction: please introspect. The country is moving ahead, but why does your community feel something is missing? Why did you not get the benefits of government schemes during the Congress era? Reflect on whether you experienced hardship during that period.”

“I urge the Muslim ‘samaj’ to think about the future of their children, and also about their own future. I don’t want any community to live the life of bonded labor because someone is creating an atmosphere of fear,” he added.

PM Modi also urged Muslims to directly interact with the BJP, allaying concerns of being left out and inviting them to actively engage in the political process.

"If you start mingling, if you feel BJP people are the ones spreading fear, please 50 people come and sit in BJP office. Will they ask you to leave? What's happening? Who will ask you to leave? Please go lay siege to the BJP office. Who's stopping you?" PM Modi said.

Congress thrives on creating a feeling of persistent 'fear and insecurity' among minorities: PM

The Prime Minister made it clear during the interview that he is neither against Islam nor against Muslims. This has been the narrative of Congress since the Nehru era. Congress thrives on creating a feeling of persistent 'fear and insecurity' among minorities. But now his lie has been caught. Because Muslims have now understood.

Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

In the third phase of elections on Tuesday, May 7, 93 constituencies across 11 states are polling.

The counting for all 543 seats will take place on June 4th.