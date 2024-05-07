'Will File First Election Nomination Without Seeking My Mother's Blessings': PM Modi Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Mother Hiraben

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha elections, becomes aggressive when attacking opposition parties in rallies. In contrast to this demeanor, recently, during an interview with a private news channel, PM Modi became emotional and was seen with welled-up eyes.

PM Modi, vying for a hat-trick victory from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, stated during an interview with Times Network's Navika Kumar and Sushant Sinha that this would be the first election in which he would contest without seeking blessings from his mother.

When Navika Kumar asked PM Modi about his feelings regarding anyone speaking ill of his mother, he responded, "This is not just about my mother. My mother gave birth to me... but I have not done justice to her. I didn't fulfill any of her dreams, the expectations every mother has from her child. I left home at an early age. I am guilty of sorts."

Following this, Sushant Sinha asked PM Modi if he thinks about his mother, whose blessings he used to seek before contesting elections since 2002. This will be PM's first election without her.

In response, PM Modi said, "I was not into politics. One day, all of a sudden, I received a call from Atal Ji asking me to come over at night, saying there's some work. I went to Atal Ji's place, and he said I have to go to Gujarat. I asked why, when I am overseeing work from all over the country, should I go to Gujarat. I told him I'm working for the party, and sometimes I go and oversee work in Gujarat."

PM said that he initially refused Atal Bihari Vajpayee's offer because he lacked experience in running a government.

Apologised to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Then he mentioned that the next morning he received a call from LK Advani ji saying that other leaders of the party wanted him to go to Gujarat. After this, he apologised to Atal Bihari and said that he would obey the party's decision.

Recalling the moments in Gujarat, PM said that upon reaching the state, the first thing he did was meet his mother.

For the first time I will file nomination without touching my mother's feet: PM Modi

Describing the events that unfolded when Modi filed his nomination for the first time, he said that before filing the nomination, he sought blessings from his mother by touching her feet. He mentioned that his mother had fed him jaggery.

Furthermore, PM said, "Since then, for all the nominations I filed, I went only after touching my mother's feet. She used to feed me jaggery. This is the first election of my life when I will go to file nomination without touching my mother's feet."



Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

In the third phase of elections on Tuesday, May 7, 93 constituencies across 11 states are polling.

The counting for all 543 seats will take place on June 4th.