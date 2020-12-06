'Arrest me if you can': Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt after FIR over demonstration in prohibited area

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and dared it to arrest him after an FIR was registered against him for staging a demonstration in a prohibited area.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav wrote: "The government of Bihar, led by a cowardly chief minister, has lodged an FIR against us for raising the voice of the farmers. If you have any real power, then arrest us. If you do not, I will surrender myself. I am ready to be hanged for farmers."