'Arrest me if you can': Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt after FIR over demonstration in prohibited area

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and dared it to arrest him after an FIR was registered against him for staging a demonstration in a prohibited area.
Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav wrote: "The government of Bihar, led by a cowardly chief minister, has lodged an FIR against us for raising the voice of the farmers. If you have any real power, then arrest us. If you do not, I will surrender myself. I am ready to be hanged for farmers."
Patna Police on Saturday registered a case against Tejashwi Yadav along with 18 others for holding a protest without permission, against farm laws, outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The FIR has been registered against them under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.
RJD, along with other Mahagathbandhan parties on Saturday held a demonstration in Patna's Gandhi Maidan in solidarity with agitating farmers across the country. "The law is against farmers, and we demand that the Centre repeals the black laws and resolve all the issues of farmers. In India more than 60 per cent people are farmers. We stand with their demands," said Tejashwi Yadav while talking to the media during the demonstration in Gandhi Maidan.
