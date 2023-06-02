 'Arrest Brij Bhushan by June 9 or...': Khap Mahapanchayat gives ultimatum to Centre over wrestlers' protest
Friday, June 02, 2023
The Khap leaders from Haryana and Western UP, who are standing in solidarity with India's top athletes in their battle against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the wrestling body, have issued a new ultimatum to the central government. They demand the immediate arrest of Singh, warning that failure to do so will result in a more extensive protest.

Will got to Jantar Mantar: Khap Mahapanchayat

"We have taken a decision that the government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested. Otherwise, we will go with the wrestlers to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 9 and hold panchayats across the nation," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who led the meeting, said.

"The cases against the wrestlers should be withdrawn and the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must happen," Tikait said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is confronted with accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation. According to the wrestlers, he allegedly abused his authority as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to engage in sexual harassment of athletes.

Yesterday, a "khap mahapanchayat" was organised in Uttar Pradesh, along with a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana, to show support and solidarity with the wrestlers.

Sports minister gives assurance

On Sunday, during the inauguration of newly constructed parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the wrestlers reportedly faced physical aggression from Delhi Police personnel when they attempted to march towards the parliament.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has provided assurance that the wrestlers will receive justice. However, the wrestlers have firmly stated that they will settle for nothing less than the arrest of the BJP MP.

"The government favours an unbiased investigation... All of us want justice to be delivered, but it will happen after following the due process," Thakur said on Thursday.



