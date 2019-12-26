Army jawans celebrate Christmas, singing Jingle Bells in freezing cold near LoC wins hearts

In the 2.11 minute video, soldiers dressed in white high altitude jacket and standing in semi-circle form beside a Helipad, can be seen clapping and swinging their feet to match the rhythm of the much famous Christmas song, Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way!...

Not just this, one can also spot a Santa Clause leading the chorus. Adding a cherry on the cake are - two snowmen with a red cap and muffler each on them, a well-decorated Christmas tree and a rhino carved out of snow.

The troops appear to be from the Assam Rifles of the Indian Army as rhino is the symbol of the regiment and 'Rhino Charge' being their war cry.

Incidentally, Assam Rifles are also famous for their own regimental song - 'Badluram ka Badan, Zamin ke necche hai'. Often the videos of Army troops singing this song has gone viral on social media.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted on this jouyful video: "Merry Christmas to all the army men serving at the borders, far off from their families. We salute you, a person wrote on Twitter.

'#HappyChristmas to my dear jawans May the lord be with you...," another person tweeted.

"Wishing all our soldiers on LOC and IB a merry Christmas & A great and Happy New Year..... Jai Hind," another person said.

