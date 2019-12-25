Army jawan from Rajasthan martyred in J&K's Kupwara during patrolling

On Tuesday, a young army jawan lost his life while on patroling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The jawan was identified as Saurabh Sharma of Barauli Brahmin village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Saurabh lost is life in a blast during patrolling in Kupwara district. The blast took place at 3 am. Saurabh got married on December 8 and had joined duty just five days back. The mortal remains are expected to reach his village today.