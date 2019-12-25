Army jawan from Rajasthan martyred in J&K's Kupwara during patrolling

On Tuesday, a young army jawan lost his life while on patroling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The jawan was identified as Saurabh Sharma of Barauli Brahmin village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.
Saurabh lost is life in a blast during patrolling in Kupwara district. The blast took place at 3 am. Saurabh got married on December 8 and had joined duty just five days back. The mortal remains are expected to reach his village today.
Cross-border infiltration along the Line of Control has increased by almost 50% since the provisions of Article 370 were abrogated on 5 August and Kashmir was put under lockdown, Union minister of state for home affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, told Parliament.
Reddy’s statement came just two days after Border Security Force (BSF) director-general V.K. Johri flagged increased drone activity along the India-Pakistan international border, even as the Indian Army marked out infiltration routes being used by militant groups, particularly the Jaish-e-Mohammed, following the terror group’s attempts at reactivating camps in Balakot, Pakistan.
(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)