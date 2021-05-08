Are you drinking warm water or taking hot water bath to prevent COVID-19? Here's what the government has to say

Ever since the pandemic outbreak of the COVID-19 took over, in a bid to prevent the virus many have been following home remedies to avoid the disease. Most commonly followed remedy was drinking warm or hot water or taking a hot water bath. However, putting a rest to this remedy, the Central government today bust the myth and said that drinking warm water or taking hot water bath doesn't help to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

The Centre revealed the fact that a temperature of 60 to 75 degree celcius is required in lab settings to kill the virus.

Although, since the pandemic outbreak, there have been numerous reports and studies suggesting different health remedies suggesting how best to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19 and improve overall well-being. Nilesh Jogal, Founder of Jogi Ayurved Hospital in Surat, Gujarat had claimed that simple steam inhalation for two minutes, twice a day has prevented his entire staff from getting infected with COVID-19.

Besides, the Ministry of AYUSH had released low self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health.

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH

3. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

1. Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar free Chyavanprash.

2. Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

3. Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk -once or twice a day.