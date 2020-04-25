Are hair salons, barbershops, restaurants, liquor shops open? MHA issues clarification

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification on its order which allowed the opening of shops amid the lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava clarified the order is only applicable to shops which deal in sale of items. "There is no order to open barbershops and hair salons," she said. There is also no order to open liquor shops, added Srivastava.

The Joint Secretary further said that there is no order to open restaurants as well.