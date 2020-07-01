Are Google’s Gmail and G-Suite down in India? Users complain of outages

On Wednesday, amid a ban on several Chinese apps, Twitter users complained that Google was not loading in India.
Downdetector.in also noted a host of outages in India peaking at 7 PM.
People who were using Google and G-Suite also complained of outages.
In a message Google, said the 'issue should be resolve and apologised for the inconvenience'.
