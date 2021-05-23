Appointment of UP minister’s brother at university triggers a row; Congress seeks probe

Lucknow

Appointment of UP Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother at a university under the economically weaker section quota has sparked a controversy, with the Congress claiming the involvement of the politician.

The minister has junked the allegations, saying he is ready to face the probe. Meanwhile, Siddharth University V-C Surendra Dubey said they will initiate "penal action" if Arun Dwivedi's EWS certificate was found fake. Dwivedi was appointed as assistant professor at the Psychology Department under the EWS quota on May 21, the V-C said.

The varsity had invited applications for two posts, one under the EWS quota and the other in the OBC category.

The vice-chancellor said at the time of his appointment, he did not know that Arun was the minister's brother.

Through social media, it came to light, he said.

Dubey said for two posts, 150 applications were received and based on merit, 10 applicants were shortlisted.