'Apolitical' Kolkata citizens write to Mamata Banerjee over Eid congregations

A group of citizens -- or apolitical citizens of Kolkata as they call themselves -- have written an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning why she permitted mass congregation during Eid-ul-Adha namaaz across the state on Saturday.

The letter mentions seven points including why people could not perform namaaz at home as it is not mandatory to visit the mosque. “Even though the namaazis were masked, they were standing virtually shoulder-to-shoulder (which means that no social distancing was observed in it’s true spirit),” reads the second point in the letter.

“Three, attending Eid namaaz at the masjid is preferred but it is not mandatory and the same could have been observed at home. Four, w permission of this nature serves as a dangerous precedent, which can open the floodgates for permissions to congregational religious acitivities of all kinds, potentially enhancing the risk of public infection," the letter adds.