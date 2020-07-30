Priest and 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya test positive for COVID-19 ahead of ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple

Ahead of ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, a priest and 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya have tested positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust told news agency ANI, that social distancing norms will be ensured at the programme, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

The trust was formed by the government for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court's ruling on November 9 last year.