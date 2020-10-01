Apex court refuses probe into unilateral lockdown by PM

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a PIL strenuously argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan for an inquiry into Prime Minister Modi unilaterally declaring the nationwide lockdown on March 25 without any consultations, stopping movement of all trains and other public transport, putting the people to great difficulties.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ajay Rastogi held that this is a matter of public debate and not for the court to decide. "In the Covid situation, latitude should be gien to the government. Six months back no one knew what shape the pandemic would take," the Bench said.

Bhushan had also sought a probe into the "Namaste Trump" programme organised with huge congregation in violation of the Home Ministry's own guidelines against crowd contacts.