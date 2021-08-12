AP EAMCET 2021: Admit cards for entrance exam to be out today on sche.ap.gov.in; click here to know more

The admit cards for AP EAMCET 2021 will be released today. Once released, students can download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021 from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2021 is a computer-based test conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check results on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Students can download the admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

The examination for the engineering stream will be conducted on the 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th and 25th. Agriculture and pharmacy stream examination will be conducted on 3rd, 6th and 7th September 2021.

Steps to download admist card:

Go to sche.ap.gov.in.

Go to the admit card link

Enter the registration number and date of birth and other details

Download the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:10 PM IST