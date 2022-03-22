Anti-corruption raids in Bengaluru target 9 middlemen suspected of influencing officials

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at locations of nine middlemen and agents suspected of influencing the public servants by corrupt or illegal means and by exercising their personal influence.

They are suspected of being involved in the malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority.

About 100 officers are conducting the raids under the supervision of Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police of ACB.

In a statement, ACB Bengaluru said that it, "conducted a search at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen/agents/ touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt/illegal means /by the exercise of their personal influence thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bangalore Development Authority."

The ACB officers have seized luxury watches, sunglasses and high-end cars.

The ACB officers have seized luxury watches, sunglasses and high-end cars.

The ACB also said they have seized gold and diamond ornaments from the home of one of the accused, Mohan. These include over 4 kg gold, 15 kg silver and 70 gram diamond.

The residential premises of Raghu B.N. of Chamrajpet, Mohan of Manorayanpalya, R.T. Nagar, Manoj - Domlur, Munirathna alias Rathnavelu — Kenagunte, Malathahalli, Tejaswi — R.R. Nagar, Aswath alias Muddinapalya Ashwat — K.G. Circle, Muddinapalya, Rama — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA Layout, Laxmana — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA layout, Chikkahanummaiah — Muddinapalya are beng searched.

Earlier this month, the ACB in Karnataka conducted raids against 18 government officers across the state. The raids began before dawn on Wednesday, March 16. The raids happened at 75 different places across the state.

During the raids, the ACB found 3 kgs of sandalwood at the home of a Range Forest Officer (RFO) in Badami district’s Bagalkot.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST