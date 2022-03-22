e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED raid Goawala complex in Kurla

FPJ Web Desk
ED raid Goawala complex in Kurla | ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Goawala Building compound in Kurla, in connection to a money laundering case allegedly involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Mahararashtra minister Nawab Malik

The Goawala compound property is an 11,447-square-metre piece of land located at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kurla West.

In 2005, the plot was bought by a company owned by Nawab’s son Faraz Nawab Malik - Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:51 AM IST