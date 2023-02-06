Another Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones, this time in Chhattisgarh's Dadhapara; window panes broken

Vande Bharat Express (File Picture) | FPJ

Bilaspur: A Vande Bharat Express train running from Nagpur to Bilaspur was pelted with stones in Chhattisgarh's Dadhapara Monday afternoon.

As per a report by Patrika, a Hindi news portal, several miscreants hurled stones at the Vande Bharat train as it was passing from Dadhapara in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. It is said that at least nine windows of five coaches have been damaged in the incident. However, no injuries were reported.

As soon as the information reached the authorities, Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated an investigation. It is trying to catch the miscreants using CCTV cameras installed in the train.

Similar incidents in the past

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In the past also, lots of such instances of stone pelting at the newly launched Vande Bharat Express have been reported from different states such as Andhra pradesh, West Bengal etc.

The most recent of them all was the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express that was delayed by nearly three hours on Saturday following stone pelting at the train which damaged the window panes of its emergency exit door.

