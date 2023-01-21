Bihar: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Katihar, windowpane of coach damaged |

Bihar: The Vande Bharat Express train running between New Jalpaiguri-Howrah was targeted by stone-pelters in Katihar, Bihar. The incident took place on Friday, with stones causing damage to the windowpane of coach C-6.

Stone pelting on Vande Bharat on 20th Jan | Escort party of 22302 Down Vande Bharat Express informed that pax on berth no.70 in coach 6 informed them of stone pelting while crossing Dalkhola-Telta railway station. Spot comes under Balrampur in Katihar,Bihar: RPF, Katihar Division — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

This is not the first time the Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted, with similar incidents having occurred in other parts of the country. However, no passengers have been harmed in any of the incidents so far.

Incident reported by RPF escort party and matter is investigated thoroughly

The incident was reported by the escort party and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been alerted. RPF's Senior Security Commissioner Kamal Singh confirmed the incident and has confirmed that the incident site comes under Balrampur police station area of ​​Katihar district. He also appealed to the local Superintendent of Police (SP) for cooperation in finding and arresting the individuals responsible for the stone pelting.

The senior official of RPF stated that after the train reaches Howrah, strict action will be taken against the accused after getting the CCTV footage. The RPF inspector has reached the spot and investigated the matter.

PM Modi flagged the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal last month

This incident poses a serious safety concern for passengers and raises questions about the security measures in place to protect the train and its passengers. The Vande Bharat Express train is a flagship project of the Indian Railways and has been flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

However, the incidents of stone pelting on the train have continued to occur despite the efforts of the Indian Railways and law enforcement agencies to prevent them.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)