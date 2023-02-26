Another Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones, this time in Bengaluru; visuals of damaged windows surface |

Bengaluru: Two windows of Train No. 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train were damaged as stones were hurled at the train on Saturday. The incident took place between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment station.

Damaging Vande Bharat Express has become a regular affair & railway must take serious action on stone pellets



Anyone damaging public property deserves Bulldozer treatment



This happened to today morning in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/qGW8hKASfp — Tinku Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) February 25, 2023

No injury reported in the incident

The train was travelling from Karnataka's Mysuru to Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. According to the railways, no one was reported injured in the incident. Although a case was filed against unknown person for the act of pelting stones.

"Two windows of a coach of train No. 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. The incident occurred today between Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations," the South Western Railways said.

Stone pelting incidents reported earlier

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In the past also, lots of such instances of stone pelting at the newly launched Vande Bharat Express have been reported from different states such as Andhra pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh etc.

A Vande Bharat Express train running from Nagpur to Bilaspur was pelted with stones in Chhattisgarh's Dadhapara on Feb 6.

As per a report by Patrika, a Hindi news portal, several miscreants hurled stones at the Vande Bharat train as it was passing from Dadhapara in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. It is said that at least nine windows of five coaches have been damaged in the incident. However, no injuries were reported.

As soon as the information reached the authorities, Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated an investigation. It is trying to catch the miscreants using CCTV cameras installed in the train.