Ankita Bhandari's 'killer' Pulkit Arya's factory gutted in mysterious fire, video surfaces |

A fire broke out in Pulkit Arya's factory located at Rishikesh Ganga Bhogpur. The fire brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. According to the police, the fire started due to short circuit.

At the same time, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was already posted outside the Vantra Resort and Factory. The fire brigade team reached the spot as soon as the news of the fire broke out in Pulkit Arya's factory on Sunday morning.

The team is working to douse the fire. After the Ankita murder case, both the resort and the factory of the accused Pulkit Arya were sealed. .

The primary accused, Pulkit Arya, is the son of ex-minister Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the BJP after his son's name surfaced in the case.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand | A fire broke out at a factory owned by Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, today. The reason for the fire is unknown, police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/UGNr43Jc6Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2022

CM of Uttarakhand formed SIT

No one would be spared, according to Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, who also established a SIT under the direction of Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi to look into all the details. To expedite the case investigation, the SIT formed five teams.

Ankita Bhandari's (19) body was discovered in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on September 25, 2022. She was employed at the Vanantara resort in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Six days after her parents reported her missing, police found her body.