Andhra Pradesh: Railways Invites Bids To Lease Land At Dharmavaram

RLDA

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for lease of Commercial Development on a vacant land parcel located in Dharmavaram along the Station Road, Andhra Pradesh.

The Proposed land parcel with an approximate area of 14,164.50 Sqm will be leased out for 45 years and the reserved price of the land is ₹9.1 crore. The land parcel is located on the approx. 15.0 m wide station Road, adjacent to the Chennai- Anantapur Highway (NH-716) thus making it accessible from all parts of the city. The site falls under the Ananthapuramu Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

Online pre-bid meeting

The online pre-bid meeting, which was held on January 5, 2024 at 11:30 am, witnessed keen interest being expressed by leading developers from across the nation. The last date for submission of e-bid is January 22, 2024 up to 3pm.

Dharmavaram, a city in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its unique economic prospects and cultural significance. The city is particularly famous for its thriving handloom industry, specializing in the production of silk sarees, which are highly sought after for their exquisite craftsmanship, vibrant colours, and intricate designs.

Sharing his insights Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said, “Dharmavaram's economic resilience, anchored in its handloom industry and agricultural activities, coupled with its cultural vibrancy, makes it a noteworthy city in the tapestry of Andhra Pradesh. The land parcel we propose to lease is strategically located near the Dharmavaram Railway station, which is the primary station serving Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district. Being one of the major train junctions in Andhra Pradesh, the proposed land parcel with its easy accessibility across the city has immense development potential.”

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out various sites which are situated at Waltax Road & Ayanavaram (Chennai), Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota & Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Bijwasan and Sewa Nagar & Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Solapur (Maharashtra), Old Howbagh Station (Jabalpur), Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh) and Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) for a cumulative lease premium of ₹2504 crore including Railway assets valuing approx. of ₹153.75 crore to be developed in Sewa Nagar & Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Ayanavaram (Chennai), Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) and Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh).

RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment works for CSMT Railway Station and Ahmedabad Railway Station on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model.