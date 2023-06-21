Delhi: RLDA Invites Bids For Lease Of Railway Land At Sewa Nagar & Lodhi Colony In National Capital

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, is seeking bids for a prime residential and commercial development plot in Delhi. The plot is located in Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony, which are situated in the eastern part of the Union Territory of Delhi. The total land area is 43,345.82 sqm, divided into three parts: Part-A & Part-B (Sewa Nagar) and Lodhi Colony.

Residential Development

Out of the total land area, 16,058.40 sqm will be leased for residential development for a period of 99 years. Additionally, approximately 27,282.42 sqm of land in Sewa Nagar Part-B will be utilized for the redevelopment of the existing Railway colony. The remaining portions, Part-A (Sewa Nagar) and Lodhi Colony, will be offered to the developer for commercial development. The reserve price for the site is Rs. 355 crores, and there are currently 278 existing quarters on the property (202 in Sewa Nagar and 76 in Lodhi Colony).

A pre-bid meeting was held on 19th May, attracting a significant number of developers who exhibited keen interest in the project. The deadline for the submission of e-bids is 23rd June 2023.

Location and Features

Sewa Nagar colony site is a rectangular and plain piece of land divided into parts by the access road, namely Sewa Nagar Part 'A' & 'B'. It spans approximately 1290m in length, with a width varying from 25.00m to 26.50m. On the other hand, Lodhi Colony site is located at Najaf Khan Road, with a length of 400m and a width varying between 25.00m and 26.50m. Both Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony enjoy close proximity to prime areas such as Lodhi Colony, Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, and Golf Links. These areas offer excellent connectivity, security, and scenic surroundings. They are also home to various High Commissions and Embassies, providing a well-established and self-sustained environment.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman of RLDA, emphasized the significance of prime areas like Lodhi Colony, Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, and Golf Links. These areas are prestigious and symbolize the cultural and economic vitality of the city. The growth and development of these prime areas reflect the progress and prosperity of the city.

Exceptional Living Experience in Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony

Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony offer residents an exceptional living experience in New Delhi. Sewa Nagar is known for its tranquil ambiance and strategic location, providing convenient access to amenities and reliable transportation options. Situated near South Extension and AIIMS, it is an ideal choice for those seeking seamless connectivity within the city. Residents also benefit from the proximity to renowned educational institutions, hospitals, bustling markets, and recreational facilities, ensuring a comfortable and enriching lifestyle.

On the other hand, Lodhi Colony, nestled in the heart of New Delhi, is a vibrant residential and cultural hub that seamlessly blends history, art, and contemporary living. This dynamic neighborhood boasts a diverse range of residential complexes, commercial spaces, and iconic landmarks. With its tree-lined avenues, captivating wall paintings, and artistic murals, Lodhi Colony proudly holds the distinction of being India's first open-air public art district. Its unique charm and distinctive character invite residents to embrace an extraordinary lifestyle that celebrates creativity, heritage, and modernity.

About RLDA

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.

During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out various sites which is situated at Waltax Road (Chennai), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Bijwasan(Delhi), Kharagpur and Solapur(Maharashtra) for a cumulative lease premium of Rs. 1622 Crore including Railway assets valuing approx. of Rs. 7.54 Crore to be developed in Kharagpur Railway Colony.

RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment works for CSMT Railway Station on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model.

