Mumbai: Central Railway and Western Railway Celebrate International Day of Yoga 2023

Officials and staff of CR (L) and WR (R) perform Yoga on International Day of Yoga. |

Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) two of the leading railway zones in India, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2023 on June 21, 2023 with great zeal and fervour.

Central Railway's celebration of Yoga day

The CR's event took place at the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Auditorium in Mumbai, where General Manager, Central Railway, Shri Naresh Lalwani, and President/CRWWO, Shrimati Shobhna Lalwani, along with Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, participated in a rejuvenating Yoga session.

The Yoga session, organised in alignment with the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ advised by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, lasted for 45 minutes. To ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines, Central Railway engaged the esteemed "Patanjali Yog Samiti" for performing the Common Yoga Protocol. The event was streamed live on Central Railway's official online channel, allowing employees and the public to join in from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to the Yoga session, Central Railway employees actively participated in various engaging activities like quiz competitions, poem writing, and poster-making contests hosted on the MyGov portal. These activities aimed to promote the significance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Speaking at the event, Shri Naresh Lalwani emphasised the transformative power of yoga, which encompasses physical and mental well-being, healthy emotions, and ultimately, spiritual upliftment. Similar yoga programs as per the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ were also organized across Central Railway's divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Solapur. Yoga sessions were held at major railway stations, workshops, hospitals, lobbies, RPF barracks, and other locations, reaching a wide range of employees and stakeholders.

To spread awareness about the International Day of Yoga, Central Railway actively utilised social media platforms by sharing Yoga Day-related web cards. These visually appealing and informative posts generated significant engagement and promoted the importance of yoga in maintaining a harmonious and holistic lifestyle.

WR's celebration of Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga was celebrated over Western Railway including all six Divisions on Wednesday, 21st June, 2023. Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway presided over the event at Utsav Hall, Badhwar Park.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, yog asanas under the Common Yoga Protocol were performed by GM Ashok Kumar Misra, Principal Head of Departments, senior officers of various departments, WRWWO President. Kshama Misra, Executive Committee Members of Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) as well as employees of WR. The session was led by Dr. Jancy Shekar and her team.

Thakur further informed that yoga sessions were also organized at all the six divisions over Western Railway where officers and staff alongwith their family members participated in good numbers. Informative & attractive webcards were posted through WR social media handles promoting the benefits of Yoga and how Yoga has brought the world together, reshaping the global values, and bringing different healthcare systems closer.

Western Railway appeals all its valued patrons to inculcate the habit of practicing Yoga in their daily lives to boost their immunity.

