Mumbai News: Water Conservation Pivotal In Central Railway's Efforts To Achieve Environmental Sustainability Targets | representative pic/ File Photo

Central Railway's Environment and House-keeping Management (EnHM) department is taking significant strides towards achieving environmental sustainability targets by implementing various measures. In line with the guidelines set by the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Railway Board, Central Railway is actively pursuing initiatives related to water conservation and afforestation, with the aim of fostering a greener and more sustainable future.

"One of the key focus areas for Central Railway is rainwater harvesting (RWH), which plays a vital role in addressing the escalating water requirements resulting from rapid urbanization and decreasing rainwater infiltration into the subsoil. By implementing RWH units at various locations, including stations, workshops, and colonies within its jurisdiction," a CR official said.

"Central Railway aims to combat water scarcity and promote efficient water management. In 2022, the organization successfully installed 12 RWH units at several locations, including Barshi Town, Jinte, Parewadi, Washimbe, and Bhigwan of Solapur division, as well as Pune (Diesel Shed), Pune Sangam Park Railway Colony, Khadki, Kolhapur (Retiring Rooms), Chinchwad Railway Colony, Sangli, and Miraj of Pune division," the official added. cntr

Read Also Central Railway gears up for Monsoons with RPFs Railway Flood Rescue Team

CR Official Says Water Conservation to Yeild Several Benefits

According to CR, these water conservation initiatives are expected to yield several benefits, including the conservation of rainwater, improved infiltration and reduced run-off, which will minimize flooding and water logging during the rainy season.

Additionally, the initiatives will contribute to replenishing water tables and recharging groundwater with fresh water, thereby enhancing groundwater quality by reducing salt content and making it suitable for drinking, gardening, cleaning, and washing purposes. Furthermore, these efforts will help prevent soil erosion, safeguarding the integrity of the land.

CR's Emphasis on Afforestation

According to a senior officials, Central Railway's commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond water conservation, with a strong emphasis on afforestation to enhance green cover and combat deforestation. In 2022, the organization planted an impressive total of 1,50,030 plant saplings across 59.72 hectares of railway land.

The tree plantation endeavors have yielded remarkable results, with over 86% of the saplings surviving and thriving, showcasing the effectiveness of Central Railway's afforestation initiatives.

CPRO of CR Speaks

"Central Railway's efforts to advance environmental sustainability through rainwater harvesting and afforestation serve as an exemplary model for other organizations to follow. With their dedication and proactive approach, Central Railway is setting a commendable standard for creating a greener and more sustainable railway network, ultimately benefiting both the environment and the communities it serves" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"By actively engaging in afforestation and water conservation initiatives, Central Railway is making a significant contribution to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future. These measures align with the organization's commitment to reducing its ecological footprint and preserving natural resources for generations to come" he said.