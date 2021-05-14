Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju held on sedition charges

Rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress, K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, has been arrested on various charges, including sedition, for "indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government", the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh Police said on Friday.

The MP's petition in the CBI special court in Hyderabad, seeking cancellation of bail to AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 'quid pro quo' cases, is due for hearing on May 17.

The principal opposition Telugu Desam Party slammed the government over the MPs arrest and wondered if a sedition case would be booked for questioning the failures of the state government.

The BJP too lashed out at the state government on the issue, alleging the latter was busy foisting cases against its own MP when people were dying in hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

The CID gave no details about the complainant or when the case was registered.

"A preliminary inquiry has been ordered by CID Additional Director General P V Sunil Kumar.In the inquiry it was found that through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent," an official release here said.